Maryland Capital Management Buys 4,459 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,958,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 307.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 46,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 35,421 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 10,303 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 540.6% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.77.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.49. The company had a trading volume of 27,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,600,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.44 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.17.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $2,160,295.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,607 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,567.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,416 shares of company stock worth $17,414,387 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

