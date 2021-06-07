Maryland Capital Management Grows Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Maryland Capital Management raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 2.0% of Maryland Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $29,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,201,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $615,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 139,148 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,008,000 after purchasing an additional 12,103 shares during the period. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.93.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $330.38. The company had a trading volume of 72,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,551,242. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $312.50. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.11 and a twelve month high of $333.78. The firm has a market cap of $936.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,888,753 shares of company stock valued at $578,700,197. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

