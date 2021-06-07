Maryland Capital Management Grows Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Maryland Capital Management raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 72,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,792,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $335.14. 322,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,156,355. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $331.64. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $231.47 and a 12-month high of $342.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.