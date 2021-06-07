Maryland Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Maryland Capital Management raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,044 shares during the period. Monster Beverage makes up approximately 1.7% of Maryland Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Maryland Capital Management owned approximately 0.05% of Monster Beverage worth $25,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its position in Monster Beverage by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 38,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 19.4% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth about $1,485,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.8% in the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.96. 2,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,089,033. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.10. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $66.62 and a one year high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,079.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.16.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

