Maryland Capital Management Has $6.72 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Maryland Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,638.6% in the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 158,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,295,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 38,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.24. 1,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,774,996. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $98.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.03.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.