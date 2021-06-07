Maryland Capital Management Increases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Maryland Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,315 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $12,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total transaction of $1,743,769.84. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $136.57. 39,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,618,401. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $113.76 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.97%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

