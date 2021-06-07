Maryland Capital Management Purchases 4,551 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Maryland Capital Management grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 1.3% of Maryland Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $19,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $147.95. The company had a trading volume of 21,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,493,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.53 and a 52 week high of $148.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

