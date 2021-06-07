Maryland Capital Management Sells 9,803 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Maryland Capital Management reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,803 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.73.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,484,900. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

