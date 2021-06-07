Maryland Capital Management Trims Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Maryland Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 72.6% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DHR. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.63.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $1,160,194.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,896.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $241.97. 1,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,568,645. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $164.51 and a 52 week high of $261.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

