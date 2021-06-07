Mask Network Hits One Day Trading Volume of $10.26 Million (MASK)

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One Mask Network coin can now be bought for about $6.26 or 0.00017568 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mask Network has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. Mask Network has a total market cap of $80.27 million and $10.26 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00075631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00027261 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $371.26 or 0.01042218 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,551.93 or 0.09971097 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00053600 BTC.

Mask Network Profile

Mask Network (MASK) is a coin. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,826,666 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

Buying and Selling Mask Network

