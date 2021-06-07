Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Reduced by Chilton Investment Co. LLC

Chilton Investment Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 427,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 133,020 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 4.2% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $152,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.48.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total value of $3,817,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,449 shares in the company, valued at $19,256,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $365.56. 46,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,961,949. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $362.29 billion, a PE ratio of 56.05, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.75.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.