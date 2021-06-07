McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.85

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.85 and last traded at C$0.85, with a volume of 22600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.77.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.65. The company has a market cap of C$23.64 million and a PE ratio of -9.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.48.

McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.37 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that McCoy Global Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

McCoy Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

