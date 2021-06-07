McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,341 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for 1.1% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $14,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 162 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCD. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.80.

McDonald’s stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $233.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,380. The company has a market capitalization of $174.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $231.96. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $178.88 and a twelve month high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

