Mchain Trading 5.6% Lower This Week (MAR)

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One Mchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mchain has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mchain has a market capitalization of $37,092.43 and $37.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Mchain

MAR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 63,846,600 coins. Mchain’s official website is mchain.network. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Mchain Coin Trading

