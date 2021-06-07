MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Director Sells $2,400,931.66 in Stock

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Director Thomas S. Everist sold 70,678 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $2,400,931.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,427,539.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

MDU stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.72. 624,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.47. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.96 and a 52-week high of $35.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.18.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 43.59%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDU. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDU. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

