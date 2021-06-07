Meme Market Cap Reaches $13.79 Million (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Over the last week, Meme has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Meme coin can now be purchased for about $492.39 or 0.01461106 BTC on popular exchanges. Meme has a total market capitalization of $13.79 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Meme alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.57 or 0.00512082 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004352 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00021007 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002459 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000124 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000416 BTC.

About Meme

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.