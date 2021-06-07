Memetic / PepeCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.64 Million (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $6,261.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0548 or 0.00000160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $176.30 or 0.00514765 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004354 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00021117 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $498.10 or 0.01454373 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.