Mercury Price Reaches $0.0164 on Top Exchanges (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Mercury has a market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $7,884.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mercury has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Mercury coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00064527 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.79 or 0.00271408 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.99 or 0.00242100 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.61 or 0.01140793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003273 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,653.08 or 1.00603431 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Buying and Selling Mercury

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

