Meridian Network (LOCK) Market Capitalization Achieves $585,864.43

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded down 20.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. One Meridian Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0535 or 0.00000163 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. Meridian Network has a market cap of $585,864.43 and approximately $124,530.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00123449 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000119 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002203 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $297.20 or 0.00904282 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004133 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Meridian Network Coin Profile

LOCK is a coin. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Meridian Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meridian Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meridian Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

