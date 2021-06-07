Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Stock Position Lowered by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 662,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,388 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.18% of Merit Medical Systems worth $39,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $60.39 on Monday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.44 and a 1 year high of $65.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 862.84, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.27.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $248.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.06 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 23,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $1,407,479.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,372.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 12,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $732,028.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,985,412. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MMSI shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merit Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.11.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

