Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 143,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 274,798 shares.The stock last traded at $60.39 and had previously closed at $59.78.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMSI. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.11.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 862.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $248.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.06 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 1,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total value of $59,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at $199,142.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 5,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $323,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,580.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,985,412. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 314.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

