Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Merus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

NASDAQ MRUS opened at $20.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $793.08 million, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.96. Merus has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $31.27.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Merus had a negative return on equity of 57.90% and a negative net margin of 248.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merus will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Merus news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 79,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,808,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,750,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Merus by 214.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Merus in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Merus in the first quarter worth $224,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Merus in the first quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merus by 26.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

