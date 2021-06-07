Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director David M. Kelly Sells 851 Shares

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director David M. Kelly sold 851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.28, for a total transaction of $221,498.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,496.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ MLAB traded down $1.43 on Monday, hitting $260.26. 23,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 10.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.14. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.54 and a 52 week high of $307.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 448.95 and a beta of 0.35.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 2.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLAB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the first quarter worth $42,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 59.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

