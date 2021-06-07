Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) SVP Gregory Dinoia Sells 540 Shares

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) SVP Gregory Dinoia sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.27, for a total value of $140,545.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $359,172.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ MLAB traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $260.39. 768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,452. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 451.19 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 9.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.14. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $207.54 and a one year high of $307.97.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 6.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

