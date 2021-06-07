Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEMKT:MTA) Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA) were up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.41 and last traded at $10.34. Approximately 237,731 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 253,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.40 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTA. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 76.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 21,097 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the first quarter worth $1,441,000. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Company Profile (NYSEMKT:MTA)

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

