Metaverse ETP Market Capitalization Hits $15.39 Million (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. In the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $15.39 million and approximately $236,361.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000574 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,610.18 or 0.07640648 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.86 or 0.00175215 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 35.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,451,694 coins and its circulating supply is 78,451,596 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

