Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OUKPY. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OUKPY traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.37. 3,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,864. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.81. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $6.84.

Metso Outotec Oyj provides sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries in Finland, Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates through three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

