Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) is Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Chilton Investment Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International makes up 3.8% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned 0.51% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $137,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,060,676,000 after buying an additional 41,066 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,403,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,599,178,000 after acquiring an additional 47,169 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 345,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $393,529,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 222,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $257,630,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total value of $1,243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,712,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,246.96, for a total value of $6,234,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,342,215.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,235 shares of company stock valued at $18,125,175 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MTD stock traded up $4.23 on Monday, reaching $1,261.05. 776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,620. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $747.02 and a 12 month high of $1,339.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,258.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.12, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 195.99%. The company had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,077.86.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

