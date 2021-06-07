Michael L. Reidenbach Sells 21,000 Shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Stock

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $631,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 314,563 shares in the company, valued at $9,462,055.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of EVO Payments stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.45. The company had a trading volume of 208,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,756. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -184.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.41. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $31.99.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $106.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.63 million. EVO Payments had a net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. EVO Payments’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of EVO Payments by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,864,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,865,000 after purchasing an additional 138,036 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EVO Payments by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,582,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,577,000 after purchasing an additional 380,431 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in EVO Payments by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,392,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,353,000 after buying an additional 1,462,071 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in EVO Payments by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,679,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,747,000 after buying an additional 927,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in EVO Payments by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,275,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,460,000 after buying an additional 274,707 shares during the last quarter. 57.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

