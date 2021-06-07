Mina Market Capitalization Tops $474.32 Million (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Mina has a total market capitalization of $474.32 million and $33.99 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.14 or 0.00009264 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Mina has traded 63% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00065319 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.00 or 0.00277200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.76 or 0.00244074 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $385.41 or 0.01136585 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003313 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,784.68 or 0.99631739 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 150,999,779 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

