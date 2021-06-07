Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Price Reaches $127.36

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. In the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Apple coin can now be purchased for about $127.36 or 0.00371859 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored Apple has a total market cap of $32.20 million and approximately $111,356.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirrored Apple alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00066416 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.54 or 0.00278948 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.35 or 0.00255054 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.18 or 0.01165537 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,160.93 or 0.99744163 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Coin Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 252,825 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Apple Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Apple should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Apple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Apple and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.