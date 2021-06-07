Mirrored Microsoft (mMSFT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $29.58 Million

Mirrored Microsoft (CURRENCY:mMSFT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Mirrored Microsoft has a market capitalization of $29.58 million and $99,110.00 worth of Mirrored Microsoft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Microsoft coin can currently be purchased for about $255.50 or 0.00770898 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored Microsoft has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00064593 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.18 or 0.00272102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.02 or 0.00223326 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $371.83 or 0.01121876 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003266 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,043.94 or 0.99699936 BTC.

Mirrored Microsoft’s total supply is 115,786 coins. The official website for Mirrored Microsoft is mirror.finance . Mirrored Microsoft’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Microsoft’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

