Mirrored United States Oil Fund Tops 24 Hour Volume of $97,155.00 (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 7th. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market capitalization of $29.59 million and approximately $97,155.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be purchased for approximately $48.01 or 0.00144852 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00064593 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.18 or 0.00272102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.02 or 0.00223326 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $371.83 or 0.01121876 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003266 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,043.94 or 0.99699936 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 616,244 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

