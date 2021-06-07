Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.77

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.77 and last traded at $4.77, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mitchells & Butlers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.63 and a beta of 1.26.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

