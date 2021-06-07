Mithril (MITH) Achieves Market Cap of $48.33 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. During the last seven days, Mithril has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mithril coin can currently be bought for $0.0483 or 0.00000143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mithril has a total market cap of $48.33 million and $13.00 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00016017 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.41 or 0.00196493 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001409 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000898 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . The official website for Mithril is mith.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

