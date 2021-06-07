Mixin Reaches Market Capitalization of $186.11 Million (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Mixin has a total market capitalization of $186.11 million and $90,831.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mixin has traded 30% lower against the dollar. One Mixin coin can now be bought for approximately $331.88 or 0.00973151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mixin alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Mixin

Mixin (CRYPTO:XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,766 coins. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mixin’s official website is mixin.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) bills itself as a free and lightning-fast peer-to-peer transactional network for digital assets. Leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Byzantine Fault-Tolerant protocols, Mixin aspires to help other blockchains 'achieve trillions of TPS, sub-second final confirmations, zero transaction fees, enhanced privacy, and unlimited extensibility'. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Mixin Network (Backup) “

Buying and Selling Mixin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mixin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mixin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.