MonaCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.40 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 7th. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $145.54 million and approximately $7.40 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One MonaCoin coin can currently be purchased for $2.21 or 0.00006189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,779.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,730.95 or 0.07632834 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $642.66 or 0.01796180 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.57 or 0.00487913 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.73 or 0.00175320 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.39 or 0.00764114 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $174.94 or 0.00488959 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006869 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.15 or 0.00411286 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

