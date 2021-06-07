Monetha Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $655,866.00 (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded down 17.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Monetha has a market capitalization of $9.73 million and $655,866.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Monetha has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. One Monetha coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0242 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00073465 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004451 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00026675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.27 or 0.00994901 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,357.28 or 0.09874122 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00050979 BTC.

Monetha Profile

Monetha (MTH) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Monetha Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

