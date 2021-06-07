Montag & Caldwell LLC Has $58.69 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Montag & Caldwell LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 42.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 21,191 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 5.4% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $58,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KGI Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,516.55.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,389.67 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,351.65 and a 12 month high of $2,431.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,280.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

