Montag & Caldwell LLC Sells 124,455 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Montag & Caldwell LLC lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 42.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,929 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 124,455 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up approximately 2.0% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $22,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.29.

Shares of NKE opened at $133.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $211.30 billion, a PE ratio of 63.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.44 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

