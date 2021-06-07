Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Chilton Investment Co. LLC

Chilton Investment Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 57,511 shares during the quarter. Moody’s comprises 2.4% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned about 0.16% of Moody’s worth $87,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

MCO traded down $1.16 on Monday, reaching $334.49. 4,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,455. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $323.49. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $253.17 and a 52-week high of $340.16. The stock has a market cap of $62.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 24.43%.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total value of $1,511,397.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,081.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total transaction of $3,386,747.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,721,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,612 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,658 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MCO shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.67.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

