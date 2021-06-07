MoonSwap (MOON) Price Down 9.6% This Week

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 7th. One MoonSwap coin can now be bought for $0.51 or 0.00001503 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MoonSwap has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. MoonSwap has a total market cap of $11.10 million and approximately $10,758.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $162.45 or 0.00480638 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00012019 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000541 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000126 BTC.

MoonSwap Profile

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 21,869,868 coins and its circulating supply is 21,849,367 coins. The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi . The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

