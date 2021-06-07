MoonTools 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,635.00 (MOONS)

MoonTools (CURRENCY:MOONS) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. During the last week, MoonTools has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One MoonTools coin can currently be purchased for about $37.32 or 0.00113733 BTC on major exchanges. MoonTools has a total market cap of $1.03 million and $2,635.00 worth of MoonTools was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00063857 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.56 or 0.00266833 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.35 or 0.00229628 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.94 or 0.01112099 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,616.22 or 0.99393033 BTC.

MoonTools Profile

MoonTools’ total supply is 50,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,500 coins. The official website for MoonTools is www.moontools.io . MoonTools’ official Twitter account is @moontoolsio

