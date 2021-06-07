Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 56.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 741,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,546 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $57,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.78.

NYSE:MS traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,991,235. The company has a market cap of $172.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $94.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

