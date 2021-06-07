Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,556,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 197,384 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley makes up about 1.3% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.08% of Morgan Stanley worth $120,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MS. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 793,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,378,000 after purchasing an additional 66,055 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 6,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.78.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.80. The company had a trading volume of 297,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,991,235. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.92.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

