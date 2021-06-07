Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.85

Shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$16.85 and last traded at C$16.81, with a volume of 11388 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.68.

Separately, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Get Morguard North American Residential REIT alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.82, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$658.45 million and a P/E ratio of 6.15.

In related news, Director Bruce Keith Robertson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$118.00 per share, with a total value of C$590,000.00.

About Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN)

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard North American Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard North American Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.