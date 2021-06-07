Morpheus Labs Trading 2% Lower This Week (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. One Morpheus Labs coin can now be purchased for about $0.0357 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Morpheus Labs has a total market cap of $15.12 million and $969,003.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Morpheus Labs Coin Profile

MITX is a coin. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 723,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 423,303,958 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Morpheus Labs Coin Trading

