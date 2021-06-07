MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Down to $20.83

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.83, but opened at $20.32. MorphoSys shares last traded at $20.32, with a volume of 2 shares.

MOR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised shares of MorphoSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of MorphoSys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. MorphoSys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 6.15.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $42.99 million during the quarter. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 137.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. Research analysts anticipate that MorphoSys AG will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOR. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the first quarter valued at about $3,064,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the first quarter valued at about $963,000. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MorphoSys by 62.4% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 91,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the fourth quarter valued at about $868,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the first quarter valued at about $362,000. 1.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

