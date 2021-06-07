mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Price Reaches $1.16 on Top Exchanges (MTA)

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a total market cap of $20.07 million and $3.20 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can currently be bought for about $1.16 or 0.00003177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00077765 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004562 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00025774 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.41 or 0.01049549 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,755.31 or 0.10306711 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00054575 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

