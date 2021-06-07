mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Price Reaches $1.16 on Top Exchanges (MTA)

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a total market cap of $20.07 million and $3.20 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can currently be bought for about $1.16 or 0.00003177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

  • Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00077765 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004562 BTC.
  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.
  • THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00025774 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
  • Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.41 or 0.01049549 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.
  • Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,755.31 or 0.10306711 BTC.
  • PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00054575 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

