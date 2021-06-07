mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Trading Up 5% Over Last Week (MTA)

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 7th. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00003081 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded 5% higher against the dollar. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a market capitalization of $17.50 million and approximately $3.28 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00072326 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004290 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00025800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.86 or 0.00972871 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,159.30 or 0.09639320 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00049213 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Profile

MTA is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

